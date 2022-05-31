Remove obnoxious luxury tax and VAT on sanitary pads – Dzifa Gomashie

Business News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie has bemoaned the high cost of sanitary towels for menstruation in Ghana.



According to her, the 20% luxury tax and 12.5% VAT on sanitary towels if scrapped will reduce the cost of sanitary towels on the market.



Speaking at the 2022 menstrual hygiene day in Ketu South she noted, “It is disappointing to see sanitary towels being offered in the market for as high as GH¢10 cedis. How does the ordinary Ghanaian deal with the high expense of sanitary towels, among other pressing needs?”



“The cost of sanitary towels can be lower if the 20% LUXURY TAX and the 12.5% VAT imposed on the imported sanitary products are removed. These obnoxious taxes are in my opinion nuisance taxes and further impoverish the vulnerable girls in our poor families where three-square meals are a challenge.”



Here is her full statement below:



STATEMENT ON 2022 MENSTRUAL HYGIENE DAY BY HON. ABLA DZIFA GOMASHIE TO PARTICIPANTS AT MY TIME WITH CHILDREN IN MY BELOVED KETU SOUTH



The 28th of May each year is marked as Menstrual Hygiene Day, which was established in 2014 by the German-based NGO WASH United.



The day is marked on May 28 since menstrual cycles last an average of 28 days and women menstruate an average of five days each month (with May also symbolizing the fifth month of the year.)



The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030’. ‘The celebration is geared towards building a world where no one is held back because they menstruate by 2030’.



It is important to highlight that menstrual sanitation and hygiene are linked to SDG Goal 6.2 which calls for paying special attention to the needs of women and girls and those in vulnerable situations by 2030.



More than 300 million women menstruate every day throughout the world. An estimated 500 million people lack access to menstruation products and sufficient period hygiene management facilities (MHM).



It is widely acknowledged that the treatment of women and girls during menstruation might jeopardize their rights to quality health, education, work, non-discrimination gender equality, and access to water and sanitation.



Menstrual habits in Ghana, like in other African nations such as Togo and Nigeria, are still hampered by socio-cultural and religious limitations, requiring the need for sufficient menstrual hygiene education. For some of these women, menstruation can mean abuse, stigma, missed opportunity, and loss of dignity.



According to UNESCO, one in every ten girls in Ghana does not attend school because they are menstruating, while World Bank research adds that 11.5 million Ghanaian women lack the necessary hygiene and sanitation management facilities due to poverty.



It is a basic human right that women worldwide are given the right materials to collect blood during this time, and that this material can be changed in total privacy. Access to culturally appropriate, high-quality menstrual supplies and safe private washing facilities are a necessity for every girl or woman who is menstruating.



It is disappointing to see sanitary towels being offered in the market for as high as GH¢10 cedis. How does the ordinary Ghanaian deal with the high expense of sanitary towels, among other pressing needs?



The cost of sanitary towels can be lower if the 20% LUXURY TAX and the 12.5% VAT imposed on the imported sanitary products are removed. These obnoxious taxes are in my opinion nuisance taxes and further impoverish the vulnerable girls in our poor families where three-square meals are a challenge.



I wish to thank the Municipal Girls Education Officer, Madam Cecilia Dokli, the Municipal Counselling Coordinator, the Ghana Girl Guides Association, Adwinsa Publications, Girl In Need Foundation (Oheneyere Naana Dansoa), Obaapa Foundation (Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor) the Librarian of the Agbozume Library (Elikplim Kuulioocean Kulewoshie) Sally Anokye-Yeboah, Headmistress, Headmasters, Teachers, students, Media and all who assisted in various ways to make the event in Ketu South successful.



