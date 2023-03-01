Remove 13% tax on LPG, redirect dollar auction policy – LPG Marketers to government

Business News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers Association of Ghana has reiterated calls for the government to remove taxes and levies up to 13% on the product.



The group has also asked the government to redirect its dollar auction policy towards imports and the pricing of LPG.



According to the association, the increase in the price of the commodity has become a burden to many Ghanaian households.



In a statement on March 1, 2023, it said “the price of LPG in Ghana has risen to GH¢16, a burden to the many households and businesses that depend on LPG for cooking and other uses. The LPG Marketers Association of Ghana believes that the government can do more to alleviate this burden by removing taxes on LPG and redirecting its dollar auction policy towards LPG imports and pricing.”



The LPG Marketers however believe that if these actions are taken the product will see a reflective reduction in the coming days.



Furthermore, the Association called on the government to include the LPG industry in the Gold for Oil deal to further support the growth and development of the industry.



"We remain committed to working with the government to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the LPG industry in Ghana," said Gabriel Kumi, Vice President of the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana.



He added, "We are hopeful that the government will consider our calls to remove taxes on LPG and redirect its dollar auction policy towards LPG imports and pricing to improve the lives of Ghanaians."



