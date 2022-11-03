Removal of Ofori-Atta: Money can’t influence us – Leader of ‘anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs insists

Business News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Leader of the ‘anti-Ofori-Atta' NPP MPs and Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi says ‘absolutely nothing’ can influence their decision on the Finance Minister.



He said on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that a businessman has approached them on their stance but insisted that the about ninety lawmakers have vowed not to be ‘bribed’ with money.



“I can confidently say none of us has and will take money from any businessman despite many attempts,” he noted.



Andy Appiah-Kubi was discussing his earlier claims that on Tuesday, November 1, a wealthy businessman after the president's intervention also decided to meet the 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs and try to convince them to back down on their demand.