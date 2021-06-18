Relocating Ameri is unnecessary and wasteful – Energy and Associates Ghana

Business News of Friday, 18 June 2021

•The E nergy & Associates kicks against government’s plan to relocate Ameri



•The said plant is expected to be moved from Aboadze to Anwomaso in the Ashanti region



•Energy & Associates has however described such a move as wasteful





The Energy and Associates Ghana has lamented on government’s decision to move the Ameri Thermal Plant from Aboadze to Anwomaso in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



According to the group, the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, agreeing to such relocation is unnecessary and wasteful.



They believe the alleged agreement will also necessitate the supply of natural gas between 50mmscfd to 75mmscfd at a minimum pressure of 41bar.



A release by the organization states that the GNPC-Genser Energy Ghana Ltd pipeline would have to be extended from Nyinahin to Kumasi to be able to transmit natural gas to the plant.



The group said it sighted a memo from the energy ministry directing the construction of the pipeline to be completed by September 30, 2021.



They further stated that “First of all, we find this relocation very wasteful and unnecessary, at a time government is finding it very difficult to pay debts owed in the energy sector and also that deadlines given are overly ambitious.”



Energy and Associates Ghana also explained that the transformation capacity within the entire country is approximately 8,900MVA with a corresponding installed generating capacity of some 5,000MW. Out of this 5,000MW, the dependable capacity according to the 2021 Electricity Supply Plan is about 4,363MW.



With the maximum peak demanded recorded so far in 2021 as being 3,200MW, it implies that the transformation capacity in the country is adequate enough to cater for any demand at the request of consumers.



