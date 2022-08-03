Religious, traditional leaders must not be ignored in tax payer education – GIZ

Business News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Raphael Frerking, Programs Manager at the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) has underscored the importance of all citizens supporting government’s Domestic Revenue Mobilisation efforts.



According to him, various stakeholders such as the religious and traditional leaders in the Ghanaian society, have long been ignored in their role in Tax Payer Education (TPE).



Delivering remarks at the final validation workshop with religious and traditional leaders on TPE in Accra, Mr. Freking said a base study conducted by GIZ showed that the role of religious actors came out very strongly.



“We found that the trust many citizens place in them makes them interesting stakeholders that can also play a crucial role for increased tax compliance in emphasizing the linkages between tax payments, accountability, and successful governance.”



“Our further engagement with our partners showed that religious actors and communities of faith have been recognized by Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and MMDAs as possible partners to reach out to taxpayers and improve on their customer orientation,” he added.



The GIZ programmes manager said the study further called for enhanced dialogue between state actors and religious communities on the benefits associated with tax payments.



Meanwhile, a speech read on behalf of the GRA Commissioner-General, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, highlighted the need for faith-based organisations and religous actors to be sensitised on tax payments.



“Taxation is undoubtedly the bedrock of every society and citizens are obliged by law to pay taxes as part of their contribution to national quota. These taxes go a long way to support government’s development agenda in the area of financing, recurring expenditure of government such as payments of personal emoluments for public and civil sector employees, financing capital expenditure for social interventions and among others,” Dr. Owusu-Amoah said.



He further added that Ghana as a nation must approach the subject of taxation as a religious obligation and allow citizens to hold government accountable.



The final validation workshop brought together various leaders and stakeholders from the faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, officials from ministries, departments and agencies, central government and among others.







