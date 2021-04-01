Rejoinder: GRIDCo owed over 230m - Auditor-General's report

Press Releases of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Enclave Power Company

We refer to your article published on the 26th of March 2021 with the headline - "GRIDCo owed over 230m - Auditor-General's report.”



The referenced story mentioned Enclave Power Company Limited (EPC) as owing GRIDCo a little over 3 million Ghana Cedis, a paragraph after implying that recent major national power cuts could be as a result of the debts owed to GRIDCo by a number of companies including EPC.



The framing of the narrative is woefully misleading and has caused immeasurable damage to Enclave Power Company Limited’s image. We are therefore issuing this rejoinder to clarify the situation and provide the proper context.



The source document (i.e., the 2019 Auditor General’s report) uses figures from 2017 and thus does not represent the current state of affairs. The story as it relates to Enclave Power Company Limited, is therefore set in the wrong context.



Currently, Enclave Power Company Limited is fully paid up on its obligations to GRIDCo, and has no outstanding arrears owed to GRIDCo as of 31st March 2021.



We are confident the information in this rejoinder will allow your outlet to clarify the misleading statements made about Enclave Power Company by putting them in the appropriate context.