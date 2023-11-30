Reject proposed L.I to restrict importation of 22 strategic products - GIFF to Speaker of Parliament

Business News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

The Tema Chapter of Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) has appealed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to reject the proposed legislative instrument which seeks to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products.



In a release signed by the chairman of the chapter, Forwarder Johnny Mantey, and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, legislation was drafted without the consultation of all stakeholders within the trading and shipping industry and the business community at large.



GIFF therefore entreated government to reconsider the draft regulation’s construction.



"We have observed the government’s intention, through the Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, to pass a legislative instrument, Export and Import (Restrictions on importation of selected strategic products) Regulations, 2023 which seeks to restrict the importation of 22 items defined as selected strategic imports. We are writing to urge you to reject the proposed legislation and recommend that the government reconsiders the draft regulation’s construction," part of the release read.



It added that, failure to reconsider the proposed bill will affect the demand and supply for the affected produces, lead to high inflation, and cripple businesses.



Also, the move, GIFF said will become an avenue for political corruption and create monopolies for the supply of these commodities.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, said the import restriction bill on the 22 commodities is aimed at developing the country, encouraging local production and not to create food shortages as perceived by many.



Below are the list of 22 items considered for import restriction:



Rice

Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals

Poultry

Animal and vegetable oil

Margarine

Fruit juices

Soft drink

Mineral water

Noodles and pasta

Ceramic tiles

Corrugated paper and paper board

Mosquito coil and insecticides

Soaps and detergents

Motor cars

Iron and steel

Cement

Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)

Fish

Sugar

Clothing and apparel

Biscuits

Canned tomatoes



