Registrar General extends businesses deadline for filing annual returns

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) says it has extended the deadline for the filing of Annual Returns and Renewal of Partnerships and Businesses from July 31 to December 31, 2020.



In a release issued in Accra and signed by Constance Adomaa Takyi, Head of Public Relations, the RGD said this was for all companies limited by shares, by guarantee, including churches, associations and external companies.



It said there will also not be any penalty increase from GH¢400.00 to GH¢450.00 from August 3, 2020 as initially communicated.



“To enable us serve you better, while observing all the Covid-19 safety protocols of social distancing and to avoid congestion, the department has decided to introduce a coupon system for all our services offered at the front office by serving only 200 clients daily, effective Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Our officers will issue coupons to clients on first come, first served basis daily throughout working hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm,” it stated.



It continued that if for any reason a client was not served on a particular day within the first 200 numbers, they could come over the next day with their ticket number to be served.



“We are also informing the public that, the department has not authorized anybody to demand mobile money payment for either filing of annual returns or renewal of businesses. The Registrar General’s Department does not have a mobile money account number.



“The department has not appointed any registration agents to visit offices and homes to enforce compliance. There is no Cancellation Unit at RGD mandated to call clients to file returns. The Legal and Audits Units at RGD has not been tasked to strike out any Company/ Business Names,” it said.



The RGD added that renewal fee for business names is GH¢25 for each year. “This service does not attract any penalty and filing of Annual Returns for all companies attracts a fee of GH¢50. Clients are therefore advised to desist from using middle men when transacting business with the RGD,” it stated.

