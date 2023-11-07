Register e-certificate for AfCFTA number by December 19 – Ursula to digital platform operators

Business News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: ww

Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has entreated logistics companies and digital platform operators across the country to register with the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission for an e-certificate and an African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) number by December 19, 2023.



The minister noted that some companies were flouting the law - Electronics Transaction Act 2008, Act 722 and the Postal & Courier Services Regulatory Commission Act of 2003, Act 649.



They were also not complying with the country's licensing regulations.



In a press release dated Monday, November 6, 2023, Ursula Owusu-Ekukul pointed out that no new goods delivery and courier service provider can register with any digital platform or delivery service without a valid PCSRC e-certificate.



She, therefore, directed “companies [and] the couriers/drivers operating on their networks to register with the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission (PCSRC) for an e-certificate and for an AfCFTA number by December 19, 2023”.



She added that “existing operators must comply by January 24 2024."



Companies falling within the scope of this directive include; Uber, Bolt, Yango, Glovo, Jiji, Tonaton, Maximaghana.com and all e-commerce and e-delivery platforms and companies.



The Communications and Digitalization Minister noted that persons or companies who fail to adhere to this directive will not be permitted to continue using unregistered personnel to deliver goods.



The move is to curb e-commerce fraud and customer abuse.



The launch of the AfCTFA hub is to streamline and simplify licensing as part of the enforcement effort to ensure smooth legal compliance and combat fraud.



SA/OGB



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.