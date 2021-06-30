Regional Report: Bolgatanga hit by a hike in tomato prices due to shortage

Business News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Correspondence from Upper East:



A quick survey by GhanaWeb has shown that tomatoes are currently out of season in Bolgatanga.



Traders used to buy them from Ouagadougou, but because of its scarcity, they have resorted to now buy from Techiman.



However, speaking to GhanaWeb, these traders explained that they prefer buying from Ouagadougou to buying from Techiman as the Techiman grown tomatoes are easily perishable.



Both traders and consumers of tomatoes shared their frustrations with Ghanaweb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



A tomato seller at the Bolgatanga market, madam Jennifer Ayiribire, lamented that the situation was very worrying.



"When we buy tomatoes from Waga(Ouagadougou), it is always cheaper than buying from Techiman and by the time you even bring it from Techiman, half of it is spoiled and you will ran at a loss," she noted.



She attributed the easily perishable nature of the Techiman tomatoes to the use of fertilizer; adding that farmers initially used cow dung to improve soil fertility.



" It is the fertilizer because first, our farmers used cow dung to farm tomatoes and it will look strong and healthy for a number of days, but now I think because of the fertilizer, Small time, even to the next day, you have to come and select rotten ones there". She pointed.



Another tomato seller, madam Beatrice, detailed that a box of tomatoes was sold at GHC1, 300 and even with that, some of them were always rotten upon arrival.



She noted that conditions were favourable when they bought from Ouagadougou because they could get some to buy ranging from GHC350 to 500.



"Tomatoes have become expensive in Bolga.It is the folks in Kumasi who bring some to us. They sell a box of tomatoes to us at a cost of GHC1,300. When you open a box, most of them are always over riped and get rotten within 3 days. We always end up running at a loss," she lamented.



Mr. Steven Sidi, who buys tomatoes regularly, observed that tomatoes had become expensive.



He noted that initially, he could use GHC5 worth of tomatoes twice, but now, he is not able to use even GHC10 worth of tomatoes twice.



"I'm a bachelor, and I do a lot of cooking. Currently, tomatoes are very costly. At first when I get to the market. I buy GHC5 tomatoes and can use it twice, but for now, GHC10 tomatoes, sometimes I have to use it only once, and also, it depends on the kind of soup I do. Even with that, it is still expensive," He complained.



