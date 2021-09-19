Reginald Daniel Laryea appointed as new GOIL Board Chairman

Business News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: GNA

Reginald Daniel Laryea, Past President of the Advertising Association of Ghana has been appointed the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of GOIL Company Limited.



He takes over from Mr Kwamena Bartels.



The Shareholders of Oil Marketing Giant, GOIL approved the nomination of Mr Laryea and three new other members at a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which was to ratify the appointment of the four.



The GOIL New Board Chairman brief profile indicates a rich and varied background in the communication industry, having worked with British American Tobacco from 1976 to 1988 as the Marketing, Advertising, and Merchandising Manager.



He set up Media Majique and Research Systems Limited, a full-service advertising agency in Ghana in 1989 which became a worldwide affiliate of Ogilvy and Mather International in 1995.



He received a Special Recognition Award by the International Advertising Association in 2015 for being an eminent speaker at the Africa Rising Conference in Ghana.

In that same year, Mr Laryea received the Advertising Association of Ghana’s Distinguished Personality Award.



He is a member of the Board of the National Media Commission in Ghana and a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana. He is also the Chairman of Media Whizz Kids, a subsidiary experiential and events marketing company and Ogilvy Ghana.



Other members are Mr. John Boadu, who is the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He obtained a GCE Advanced Level Certificate from the Opoku Ware Secondary School in Kumasi and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Accounting option) from the University of Ghana.



The rest are Mr Edwin Alfred Provencal, Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited and former Technical Advisor to the Minister of Energy.



He has over 15 years of experience in Executive Management roles in various organizations including serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Wholesale/National Communications Backbone Company and Director of Strategy in Vodafone Ghana. Under his leadership, Vodafone leapfrogged from #3 to #2 in Revenue Market Share in the telecoms industry.



His other places of work include Ghana Telecoms, K-Net; a leading Internet Service Provider in Ghana where he successfully managed over fifteen (15) projects including Wide Area Networks for Ghana Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, VALCO, Ghana Bauxite amongst others as well as Globacom Ghana Limited.



He holds amongst other qualifications an MPhil in Economics as well as MBA in Management Information Systems (MIS) from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He is also a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi where he graduated with a BSc in Electrical Engineering.



He obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management from ACCA and he is a Project Management Professional (PMP) which he attained from the Project Management Institute in USA.



He was a visiting lecturer at the Central University Business School and Regent University in Ghana.



He is the founder and Managing Partner of Provencal & Associates with a keen focus on improving shareholder value by building high-performing teams and developing leaders using various tools such as the Balanced Scorecard, Project Management, and Coaching.



He was appointed the Managing Director of BOST in August 2019.



Mr Laryea, Mr Boadu, and Ms Angela Forson, are all government representatives while Mr. Provencal represents BOST.



Mr Laryea noted that the new board will focus on improving value on shareholder investment and pursue higher profitability for the company while cutting down waste.



He paid tribute to the outgoing members of the Board headed by Mr Kwamena Bartels, promising that the new team will build on the hard work and success of the old Board. GOIL, he said, will leverage its strong brand and resilience to bring in more premium products that will attract new consumers.



Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh, GOIL Group CEO and Managing Director said the new members would bring rich and diverse expertise onboard and was hopeful the company will forge ahead further to achieve more growth and profitability.



Other board members are Mr Beauclerc A. Williams, Mr Stephen Tengan, Mrs Mabel A. Amoatemaa Sarpong; Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh; and Nana Ama Kusi-Appouh serves as Secretary to the Board.