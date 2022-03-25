Reducing fuel prices by 15 pesewas woefully inadequate - GPRTU to government

Business News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Fuel prices to reduce by 15 pesewas



Spokesperson for Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Imoro Abass, has said government's decision to reduce fuel prices by 15 pesewas is inadequate.



According to him, GPRTU, together with other transport unions were disappointed to hear the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announce a 15 pesewas reduction per litre from Friday, April 1, 2022.



Speaking to JoyNews in an interview, Imoro Abass said, “If this is all they can do for us, I will say we are ungrateful. The ¢0.15 is woefully inadequate, so we’d have to meet and decide on which way we are going to move.”



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday, March 24 announced a reduction in the BOST margin by 2 pesewas per litre and the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund Margin by 9 pesewas per litre.



The reduction, he said, formed part of government's far-reaching measures to stabilize fuel prices at various pumps.



“These reductions in margins are expected to reduce prices of petrol by 1.6% and diesel by 1.4%. We anticipate that the measures taken to strengthen the currency will help further stabilize the prices at the pump,” he said.



Petrol and diesel currently sell at an average GH¢ 9.70 and GH¢ 10.80 per litre respectively.



Ken Ofori-Atta said the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) was in discussion with the oil marketing companies (OMCs) to reduce their margins “within the spirit of burden-sharing.”