Reduce corporate tax from 25% to cushion SMEs – GNCCI tells govt

Business News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tax generation should focus on tax net not rate, GNCCI



We are asking for a tier system of payment of taxes, Badu Aboagye



25% is on the higher side, GNCCI to govt



The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has called for a reduction of corporate taxes from 25% for SMEs after the effects the COVID-1 pandemic has had on businesses.



According to the Chamber, the tier module should be introduced for the corporate taxing regime to allow local companies to file their taxes in different percentages depending on their operational size and production capacity.



CEO of the chamber, Mark Badu Aboagye told Asaase News, “We have been advocating for a reduction in the corporate tax. In fact, it used to be 30%, we advocated and it was reduced to 25%. We are still saying that the 25% is on the higher side, generating revenue from the tax is usually not about the higher tax rate, it is about how broad the tax net is and how each and everyone is paying or contributing in their own small way.



“So, we continue to ask for a reduction in the corporate tax and also, we are asking for a tier system of payment of taxes. If a big corporate international company is paying 25% and you also expect SME to pay 25%, I don’t think there is fairness in that.”



Meanwhile, the executive director of a financial think tank “Revenue mobilization Africa,” Geoffrey Ocansey opined that some tax holidays should be given to SMEs to relieve those who have not fully recovered from the losses of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The government must meet with these SMEs to offer them some rebate or tax holidays just to ensure that those that are still going through rough times can come out. Mind you, some of these SMEs also made some good money during the period, especially, those who were offering internet services. So, there is the need for the government to negotiate with these and see how they can also support such a system,” he said.