'Redevelopment of Aburi Gardens in the offing' – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated that the Aburi Gardens will soon be redeveloped, as part of Government’s plan to boost the country’s tourism potential.



According to him, discussions have been held with the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, about the redevelopment of the Aburi Gardens, which has resulted in the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, including the project in the yet-to-be-read 2022 budget.



“Aburi Botanical Gardens is of great important to me. Indeed, the history of the Gardens is known to us all. It is important to the country, and we will protect its heritage for future generations. Nana, you made mention of Kew Gardens. The time has come for the world to also know about the potential of Aburi Gardens.”



President Akufo-Addo made this known on October 6, 2021, when he paid a courtesy call on Nana Otuobour Djan Kwasi II, the Chief of Aburi during a tour of the Eastern Region.



Nana Otuobour Djankwasi II, Chief of Aburi, who is also the acting President of the Akuapim Traditional Council on his part expressed appreciation to the President for the massive infrastructural development that has taken place in Aburi, since the assumption of office of President Akufo-Addo in 2017.



He highlighted the asphalting and redevelopment of the Akuapem inner roads, the new hospital in Aburi, and several other government projects, as examples of some of the projects undertaken by President Akufo-Addo’s Government, which have been extremely beneficial to residents of Aburi.



