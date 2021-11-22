Recover outstanding amount of GH¢53,212 from Landing Beach C’ttees – A-G

Business News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Auditor-General's Report for 2020 has recommended that the Head of the Community Development Accounts for the Fishing Communities should recover an outstanding amount of GH¢53,212.00 from the Landing Beach Committees



The report said that “regulation 27 of the National Premix Fuel Committee Regulations, 2016 requires that Landing Beach Committees (LBCs) shall distribute 53 per cent of the proceeds of margins from the sale of premix fuel to the Fishing Community.





“Further, it required that each LBC shall open a bank account for the Fishing Community into which the 53 per cent of the proceeds shall be paid.”





It added “We noted that out of an amount of GH¢97,152.00 representing 53 per cent of the proceeds of margin from the sale of premix fuel by the LBCs for the period under review, only GH¢43,940.00 was paid into various Community Development Accounts leaving an outstanding amount of GH¢53,212.00 for eight Fishing Communities.



“We recommended that the Head of the Community Development Accounts for the Fishing Communities should recover the outstanding amount of GH¢53,212.00 from the Landing Beach Committees.”