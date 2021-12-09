Reconstruction of Tono irrigation dam to be completed January 2022 - Agric Minister

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tono irrigation dam project cost $35 million



Tono irrigation dam project 95% completed, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto



Agric Minister pays a working visit to the Northern region



Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has disclosed that the Tono irrigation dam spillway will be completed by January next year.



He noted that the reconstruction of the dam after torrential rain destroyed it a year ago is almost completed.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto who paid a working visit to the Tono irritation project noted that a sum of US$35 million was pumped into the project.



“The reconstruction is 95% completed. Within the next one month, the spillway would be completed...This project cost US$35 million for the renewal. And now everything has been done. The walls have been done, the floors have been done. The only thing left is the spill wall itself which is now been done,” he stated.



He noted that the dam has been supplying water to farmers for the past 40 years hence, its reconstruction to help farmers in their farming activities.



The Tono dam is one of the largest agricultural dams in West Africa and serves as a place for year-round farming.



About 2,490 hectares of land is irrigated with water from the 2½ mile long dam which serves seven villages in the Kassena Nankana District.



