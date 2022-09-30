Reconsider Agyapa deal to salvage the economy – Akwasi Nsiah to government

Business News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Akwasi Nsiah, a broadcast journalist with Adom TV, has urged the government to urgently review the Agyapa Royalties deal in order to help stabilize the economy.



Instead of turning to the International Monetary Fund for financing, he claimed that this would be the wisest course of action for the nation.



The government announced its intention to resubmit a revised Agyapa Royalties Agreement to Parliament for approval in October of last year.



He was speaking at the inauguration of the newly appointed Board of the Minerals Income Investment Fund in Accra, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, declared that the contract had been restructured to benefit the government.



The Agyapa agreement



The Agyapa Minerals Royalties Investment agreement and four related documents to monetize Ghana's future gold royalties were approved by Parliament on August 14, 2020.



Under the deal, Agyapa Mineral Royalties Limited has been created in Jersey near the UK to receive and manage royalties from 16 gold mining licences for the next 15 years.



In exchange, the firm will list on the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges (GSE) and raise at least $500 million for government to invest in infrastructure, health and education.



The offering will allow ordinary persons to buy a 49 percent interest in the corporation.



However, 22 civil society organizations demanded a suspension of the agreement, claiming it is not in Ghana's best interests.



Akwasi Nsiah calls on government



Akwasi Nsiah, speaking on Badwam on Adom TV, lamented that Ghana cannot borrow every time when the country has royalties that can be leveraged for the same amount or even more.



As a result, he called for a bipartisan approach to help remove all impediments to the full implementation of the Agyapa deal.