Recent credit downgrades depict Ghana’s lack of leaders – Prof. Antwi

Business News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The current downgrade of Ghana’s credit rating to CCC or junk status is an indication that the country does not have good managers, a Ghanaian professor in management at Viterbo University, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi has opined.



According to him, the recent downgrades are rather disappointing with investors set to signal no confidence in Ghana's economic prospects.



His comments come after Fitch Ratings and S&P’s downgraded the country’s credit ratings to CCC.



“If you look at the current ratings, it is very disappointing. This indicates we don’t have leaders who can run the affairs of this country. I think we need to have our own credit rating in Ghana”, he said in an interview with Joy Business.



Prof. Opoku Antwi said government needs to act as soon possible to restore the ailing economy even as its seeks an economic programme from the International Monetary Fund.



“Our leaders have failed. They must admit their wrongs and find remedy to the current mess quickly”, he added.





