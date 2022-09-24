Recent Fitch downgrade is an ‘unwelcome way’ to start IMF negotiations – Terkper

Business News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former finance minister, Seth Terkper has described the recent downgrade of Ghana’s economy by Fitch Ratings as an ‘unwelcome way’ to commence bailout negotiations with the IMF.



The international ratings firm in a statement on September 23, announced a downgrade of Ghana’s Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to ‘CC’, from ‘CCC’.



The latest downgrade by Fitch reflects a further junk status for the country which is now seeking an IMF bailout to sustain the economy.



Fitch explained that the downgrade also reflects the increased likelihood that Ghana will pursue a debt restructuring programme given mounting financing stress, with surging interest costs on domestic debt and a prolonged lack of access to Eurobond markets.



Seth Terkper in his reaction indicated that the latest verdict will now make it more difficult for the Government of Ghana as it begins official negotiations with the IMF on September 26.



“Fitch Ratings Ghana Downgrade. An unwelcome way to start the IMF negotiations from next week (referenced in the release),” Seth Terkper wrote.



Fitch Ratings Ghana Downgrade. An unwelcome way to start the IMF negotiations from next week (referenced in the release). Recommended reading ... you can download. pic.twitter.com/yp2ntgFloz — Seth E Terkper (@SethTerkper) September 24, 2022