Receiver of collapsed microfinance companies to sell 24 landed properties

Business News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The receiver for the collapsed 347 Microfinance Companies (“MFIs”) and the 23 Savings & Companies, Eric Nana Nipah, is set to sell dome 24 landed properties belonging to some of the defunct firms.



He is calling for bids from persons interested in acquiring any of the 24 advertised properties located in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern and Bono East Regions.



“Interested bidders who want to inspect the properties or have enquiries may visit the receivership website on http://www.ghreceiverships.com or contact the Receiver’s representative, Yvette Bourreau, on yvettebourreau@yahoo.com or 0559416841 to reserve an inspection appointment,” Mr. Nipah said in a statement.



“Details of the condition for the sale of these properties are set out in a sales memorandum, which can be assessed on the website above,” the Receiver added.



Mr. Nipah had earlier in March 2021, announced the sale of some of the properties of the affected firms.



Interested bidders should submit their bids in a signed and dated formal letter to the following address:



The Receiver

No. 54 Olusegun Obasanjo High Way

Opposite Accra Girls Senior High School

Accra



