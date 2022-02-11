Real Talk With Nana: From foster care to world-leading Lifestyle physician

Business News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: Real Talk With Nana

Dr. Chidi is a renowned world-leading lifestyle physician, with clients across the world.



He is also an entrepreneur and a philanthropist and a motivational speaker.

Being of black origin, it is worthy to note that Dr. Chidi has distinguished himself as a pioneer in his practice due to his unique application of Lifestyle Medicine.



Through his craft and tested methods, Dr. Chidi has been proven to cure and reverse diabetes in many patients around the world.



He believes that diseases can be cured if patients are willing to make adjustments to their lifestyle and to live a particular way.

In this episode, RTWN visited him at a plush home and interviewed him on his life journey.



Dr. Chidi talks about where and how he grew up and why he chose to become a lifestyle medical practitioner.



Dr. Chidi talked about his resilience, commitment, and dedication to his life-changing challenges - From living with foster parents, being denied admission to medical school in England to establishing his practice on the famous Harley Street in London.



