Real Christmas fever missed in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis

Business News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: GNA

Though radio stations have started playing Christmas carols with the harmattan haze blowing all over, real Christmas fever is yet to be experienced in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis.



Stores and Shops, which usually displayed beautiful children's wear, shoes, and other apparel have not done anything of the sort not to talk of foodstuffs and confectionery.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the former Central business district witnessed normal trading activities devoid of the red, green, and gold Christmas colours which usually roped the environment.



Madam Mavis Esuon, a fruit seller, believed that things may improve next week when the reality of the festive season would hit many.



Some traders said they were yet to procure new goods by the close of the week to mark the festive season.



However, some financial institutions and corporate organizations had already activated the yuletide with songs and rhythm and very impressive decorations.



Some government workers prayed that the government would pay salaries earlier to aid in planning purposes.



Madam Augusta Darbun said, "payment schedule for public sector workers is pointed to 18 December so let wait and see".