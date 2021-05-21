Reading in the belly of Accra: Accra poised to win UNESCO World Book Capital 2023

Press Releases of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: Ghana Book Development Council

Accra, the capital city of Ghana, a cosmopolitan, and the major economic city of the country, is poised to win the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Book Capital, 2023 title.



If the bid is won, Accra will be the centre stage of leading the world to read books and to create a culture of reading in all facets of life. Accra, a coastal city, with an estimated daily population of about 4 million, comprising both visitors and residents, promises to be in a unique position to win the UNESCO World Book Capital title, 2023, after it successfully submitted a bid.



The concept of the UNESCO World Book Capital was conceived by the International Publishers Association (IPA), six years after the launch of the World Book and Copyright Day, which is celebrated by UNESCO on 23rd April, every year. The title was first awarded in 2001 to Madrid (Spain), and has since been awarded every year to a different city.



The winning city is to promote books and reading among all the various age groups in the city in particular, and internationally in general. The designated city holds the title from April 23 of that year, to April 22 of the following year.



During that period, the city organizes a number of lively events around books, literature and reading. The prestigious title is also used to promote books, libraries, reading culture, literacy, and a vibrant book trade.



Accra Submits Bid



It is in light of the benefits of creating a culture of reading to the growth, transformation and development of every society that Accra has submitted an application file for the UNESCO World Book Capital, 2023 title.



Accra is made up of diverse groups of people – the upper class, the middle class, the lower class, the educated, the uneducated, workers in the formal and informal sectors of the economy - and with about 56 per cent of the population being young adults under the age 24.



If Accra is declared winner of the UNESCO World Book Capital, 2023 title, the city will serve diverse groups of people, including residents, visitors, and the entire world, with tailor-made reading programmes, to bring about social transformation and advancement.



Importance of Reading



The importance of reading to the people of Accra and the entire world cannot be discounted in any quarters. Reading and its promotion has both socio-cultural and economic value. In terms of the socio-cultural significance, a culture of reading provides both children and the adult population with the knowledge-base to interact with and appreciate one another.



A good knowledge of how people behave and conduct themselves creates the needed social cohesion for development to thrive. One doesn’t need to travel all over the world to know what is happening in the other parts of the world. It takes one to be in Accra to read and learn what is happening everywhere.



Again, creating a culture of reading has a long-term effect on the economic fortunes of the city of Accra. As the world gravitates towards knowledge-based economies, cities and countries are expected to prepare their people to respond to the current economic needs and demands.



Reading ensures the training of the mind, and is one of the surest means of responding to the current economic dictates.



People need information to plan their lives and develop their businesses. This requires one to be able to read and acquire information on his or her own. A world that is fast becoming a global village and thus creating a global economy would certainly leave behind those who cannot participate in its communication and culture.



Opportunity to Showcase the Heritage of Accra



Not only will Accra serve its visitors with books but will also introduce them to its cultural heritage sites such as James Fort, Ussher Fort, Christiansburg Castle, Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, and the Brazil House that are located in the old part of the city.



The City will among other activities display its beautiful culture and through drama, dance and music. The National Theatre and the International Conference Centre and many other places will be places to be and meet.



Accra is poised to win the UNESCO World Book Capital, 2023 title, and if the bid is successful, books will be read and celebrated in the belly of Accra.



Books will be read in schools, at the bus station, at the market places, in the bus, at the pool or sea side etc. There are many programmes and activities, well-crafted, to create a culture of reading. Books will be made a part of our lives, focussing on children and the vulnerable in the society. Every part of Accra will read and celebrate books.



This will make it possible for books to be read by all manner of people, especially children and the youth. Minds will thus be connected through books for social transformation.