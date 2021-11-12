Rampaging youth attack Q-net office at Offinso North

Business News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

Office of Yevreco Ventures, agents of online platform Q-Net, came under attack at Asikafo Amantem Offinso North district of the Ashanti Region.



Some irate youth who stormed the office located at the Nkramom electoral area assaulted some of its personnel on Wednesday, an official statement said.



The victims who were rescued by armed police officers also reported that items including laptops were also made away by the rampaging youth.



The police in the area have launched investigations into the matter and have ordered the immediate closure of the office.



The attack on the Qnet office comes few days after government cautioned desperate job seekers to be cautious of the activities of QNET, an international e-commerce based direct selling company.



Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday, November 7, 2021, “Victims are lured into lucrative non-existing jobs but end up entrapped in the operations of a network marketing company, QNET. Upon arrival in these countries, the victims are stripped off their valuables, held hostage under squalid conditions and forced to commit to QNET services by signing a contract under duress. The only way for victims to gain their freedom is to be compelled to lure others into the business”.



She revealed that government is liaising with law enforcement agencies in Mali to rescue Ghanaians lured into QNET activities in Mali.



“Checks have revealed that some Ghanaians are caught up in several QNET facilities across Mali. Consequently, the Ghanaian Mission in Bamako is liaising with the law enforcement agencies in Mali to rescue Ghanaians forcibly engaged in QNET activities in Mali,” she said.



The Deputy Minister also stated that, Qnet agents are using similar modus operandi in Ghana which some nationals of African countries like Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Cameroun have fallen victim to the scam by similar syndicates in Ghana.



Currently, 15 independent representatives of Qnet in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua are standing trial over fraud and ponzi scheme.