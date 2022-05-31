Railways is one big way of reducing impact of high oil prices – Gabby

Business News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has averred that the unavailability of trains and other non-fossil fuel-driven means Ghana has a negative impact on the prices of crude oil, food and other goods.



He stated categorically that, the railway sector is the country's saviour from the soaring price of crude oil in the country.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said, “In Ghana, because we don’t have trains & other forms of non-fossil fuel driven means, the link between high crude oil prices in a deregulated space, with ex-pump price & food & other goods are too direct. Railways is one big way of reducing the domino impact from high oil prices.”



It would be recalled that the former Railways Development, Peter Amewu stated that works were ongoing on the Tema-Mpakadan railway.



The Tema-Mpakadan rail line is part of the 1,000km Ghana-Burkina Faso railway interconnectivity project.



It aims at linking Ghana from Tema to Burkina Faso.



