RE: Suzuki S-PRESSO takes over Accra

Business News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: CFAO Ghana

CFAO Ghana PLC, distributors of Suzuki brand of vehicles in Ghana, has successfully sold several hundred units of Suzuki S-PRESSO hatchback vehicles to individuals and corporate institutions over the recent weeks.



It recently partnered with Moove, world’s first mobility fintech, providing revenue-based vehicle financing and financial services to mobility entrepreneurs.



This partnership has made it possible for hundreds of Ghanaians to earn income whilst comfortably paying for and eventually owning the vehicle. This has increased the S-PRESSO brand visibility on the streets of Accra and has generated increasing interest amongst customers to learn more about the brand.



Why has the Suzuki S-PRESSO become this popular among Ghanaians?



Although considered a small vehicle, the S-PRESSO is packed with features that makes it arguably the best in its category of compact vehicles.



Affordability: The Suzuki S-PRESSO offers the best value for money when it comes to one-time price point and cost effective in terms of total cost of ownership (fuel efficient, low maintenance cost). This allows for the middle-income earner to afford a brand-new vehicle under full warranty.



Unique features:



The Suzuki S-PRESSO is a city car with several crossover-inspired design elements and a high ground clearance of 180 cm, enabling it to drive on difficult terrains. It has a high headroom, good cabin space and generous luggage compartment.



Safety Features



Safety features of the Suzuki S-PRESSO have been validated in a thorough second safety test which was conducted in South Africa by the Global NCAP, with the vehicle scoring a 3-STAR RATING IN SAFETY. Also, in accordance with the regulatory standards which govern vehicle imports in Ghana, CFAO Ghana together with the Ghana Standards Authority worked together in November 2021, to standardize (homologate) the S-PRESSO before importation and distribution.



The vehicle is equipped with DUAL SRS AIRBAGS for both driver and passenger, its high tensile steel body is Suzuki’s TECT (Total Effective Control Technology) which helps protect the cabin in the event of a collision by efficiently absorbing and dispersing energy.



The vehicle is also equipped with seat belt with pretensioner and load limiters which enhances passenger safety in case of an impact.















In an emergency braking situation, the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) keeps tyres from locking. The Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) optimally distributes front and rear braking force to help stably stop the vehicle.



Additionally, the Suzuki S-PRESSO is equipped with reverse sensors to avoid collision with obstacles and protect pedestrians.



These factors undoubtedly have made the Suzuki S-PRESSO a strong contender in the automobile space. The CFAO Group continues in its business of distributing high quality brands in Ghana and the African continent at large.



