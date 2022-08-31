RE: GEPA failed to pay SSNIT contribution of contract workers of over GH¢500,000 – A-G report

Business News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: GEPA

Our attention has been drawn to a news article posted on GhanaWeb on August 30, 2022, with the headline: GEPA failed to pay SSNIT contribution of contract workers of over GH¢500,000 – A-G report.



Ghana Export Promotion wishes to confirm that this has been rectified since March 2022. Contract workers in the Ghana Export Promotion Authority have had their backlog of SSNIT contributions paid and the Authority continues to pay the SSNIT contributions of its contract staff.



Ghana Export Promotion Authority confirms that there was an aberration related to the payment of SSNIT contributions for contract workers during the period under review i.e. 2019 – 2020.



The story as carried by GhanaWeb creates the impression that the issue is an ongoing one.



The audit, as stated in the Auditor General’s report is expected to “…lead to improvement in quality of financial information to stakeholders…” and not to create fear and panic.



The Authority respects the online news portal (GhanaWeb) for its work over the years, however, it is important to crosscheck news prior to sharing to avoid creating undue panic and anxiety for employees and related stakeholders.



We’ll appreciate that you provide this rejoinder with the same prominence that was given to the earlier story.