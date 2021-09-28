Quoting economic growth figures not enough - Economist to government

Business News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chartered economist Mr. Emmanuel Amoah Darkwa, has opined that we should move away from just quoting economic figures and giving indicators and focus on the impact on ordinary Ghanaians.



He said by the second quarter of 2021, Ghana’s economy grew by 3.9% but what is the impact on people, he quizzed.



“Let’s disaggregate that data. Where is the growth coming from? Who are the beneficiaries of these growths? How will these growths impact revenue mobilization? These are the analysis we should be having instead of just quoting the figures and leaving them at that".



He asserted that although some microeconomic indicators may be doing well, there is a mismatch between the impact or intended impact from those economic indicators on where we expect the impact to be.



He stressed that it was not enough for us to provide ourselves with good economic indicators without interrogating the impact on the lives of Ghanaians.



He advised policymakers, not to just rest on the figures but to examine the figures and their impact on the ordinary Ghanaian.