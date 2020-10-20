Press Releases of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Herbalife Nutrition

Quick blast bodyweight circuit training: Herbalife Nutrition shares insights

Quick blast bodyweight circuit training

A change of season is a great time for establishing new habits and routines, so why not try this do-it-anywhere circuit? It’s the perfect exercise for busy schedules. You can do as much or as little as you like, making it easy to fit a quick session into your daily routine. Best of all, our Quick Blast Body Weight Circuits require zero special equipment. So, grab your water bottle and let’s get started!



Perform each exercise for 45-60 seconds and don’t rest in between each. Once a whole circuit is complete (all five exercises), rest for two minutes and repeat.



Backward lunge with oblique reach



Good for: core, legs, glutes, obliques



1.Stand feet together, arms overhead

2.Step your right foot back, into a deep lunge

3.Reach down with your left arm, feeling a right oblique stretch

4.Bring your arm back as you return to stand, then repeat on the other side



Rocking plank with front and side reach



Good for: whole body, balance



1. Start out in plank position, elbows on the floor, tummy pulled in



2. Shift your weight to your left arm while lifting your right arm level with your face and reaching forward—at the same time, activate your calf muscle by pushing from the balls of your feet



3. Return your right arm to the starting position and repeat, this time extending your right arm out to the side



4. Return and work the opposite side



Prisoner squat holds



Good for: lower body



1. Place feet a little wider than shoulder-width, align hips over knees and knees over ankles



2. Open your chest by gently resting your hands behind your head



3. Squat as deeply as you comfortably can, keeping your upper body upright



4. Maintain the position with core engaged and body weight in your heels for as long as you can (60 seconds is a great goal) before pushing back up from the heels



Spider push-up



Good for: whole body, chest, back and core



1. Come into a straight-arms plank



2. Lower your torso and as your elbows bend to the sides, bring left knee towards your left elbow



3. Straighten arms to full plank; return the left foot



4. Repeat on the right side



Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980.



Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent members in more than 90 countries.



Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and it's Casa Herbalife programmes to help bring good nutrition.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.