Quick Angel’s CEO wins big at the 11th Entrepreneur & Corporate Executives’ Awards

Press Releases of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: Quick Credit & Investment Micro- Credit

The Chief Executive of Quick Angels Limited and the board chairman of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-credit and Oya Micro- Credit Company ltd in the Western and Eastern Africa, Mr. Richard Nii-Armah Quaye had been adjudged the outstanding CEO of the year and outstanding financial services entrepreneur of the year at the just ended 11th Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate executives Awards 2021.



The virtual event was live on tv3. Some dignitaries that were awarded on the night include the CEO of Jospong Group Mr Siaw, Ceo of Angel Group of companies Dr. Oteng, the CEO of Busy Internet Mrs. Rosy Fynn among others.

Speaking on his award, Mr Quaye said, I am elated and excited about these recognitions.



This is to my management and staff for the continuous support. He added that as an entrepreneur and board chair on financial services businesses in Ghana and other African countries, he will continue to preach the relevance of the entrepreneurial skills and pledge his support and commitment to helping the narrative of his sector of business to bring about socio economic change which will put Ghana on the global pedestal.



Richard is a young successful award-winning entrepreneur and an Angel Investor, seen by many as one of the promising global icons. He is a Ghanaian multinational businessman with diversified business interests. Richard demonstrates continuous leadership, excellence in business, technical skills in financial and entrepreneurial management as well as project executions.



Richard is the Founder and Chairman of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited, a micro-credit company licensed by Bank of Ghana as a Non-Deposit taking Financial Institution.



Richard’s tenacity in championing creativity in new business developments and passion for entrepreneurship propelled him to build a lot of businesses in Ghana and other African countries through his business “Quick Angels Limited".



Some of the companies that have secured his Business Quick Angels equity funding include Oya Micro credit Company Ltd in other African Countries, Ridge Medical Centre, Dough Man Foods, Prospectus Ghana, Zaconut, Pinkberry, Coli Network, Alicia (into tilapia), Addicent Foods (rice production-Benjie rice), Dominion Paints-Agatex as the first brand, Sunsolar (into salt production), Sankofa Natural Spices, BEEfA Foods (first product- BEEfA CHIPS), Janam Cosmetics, CEQA Foods (Pizzaman and Chickenman), Burger King (Quick Angels franchise in Ghana), Morning Glory Publication, Mona Brand-Cosmetics, and Clothing and Tigon Creative Studios. These businesses also have direct employees of about a 1000.



He has also won several awards since inception of his business Quick Angels on May 8, 2019 due to the massive impact.