Quarry explosion in Shama: Company was operating illegally and at night – Minerals Commission

Business News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Minerals Commission has confirmed that a quarry operation which exploded at Kobenandohkrom in the Shama District of the Western on Sunday September 10, was operating illegally.



In a statement issued by the Commission, it explained that mine inspectors discovered that company in question, STA Addsams Enterprise, was conducting its operations at night in order to prevent being noticed by authorities.



“A routine monitoring visit by the inspectors from the Takoradi Office to the site revealed that the enterprise was engaged in site cleaning and preparatory works and had conducted run of the machines and equipment on site without the approval of the Commission,” the statement read in part.



“The enterprise was therefore notified by the inspectors that such activities are illegal and was directed to cease any activity on the site until the lease is granted and all other permits and approvals for the storage, transportation and use of any substance to undertake operations are obtained,” it added.



The Minerals Commission, however, added that pending the completion of a full investigation into the cause of the explosion, the enterprise had no lease, approval or permit to undertake any activity or operation at the site.



“Consequently, the activity of the enterprise was illegal,” the Commission stressed.



The Commission, however, reminded the media and the general public that the Inspectorate Division is committed to ensuring that all quarry sites are licensed and all the requisite approvals and permits are obtained before operations are undertaken.



Meanwhile, the ammonia nitrate explosive disaster occurred on Saturday night around 12 am at a quarry site in the Shama district of the Western Region.



The incident is said to have killed four persons with many reported missing and injured.



