Qualities one must have to become a good entrepreneur

Business News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Director of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme(NEIP) and SME consultant, Franklin Owusu-Karikari, has outlined the qualities that one needs to have in order to become a good entrepreneur.



In an interview with Comfort Ocran, host of the Springboard Hangout show on eTV Ghana, he said on another episode of the show that a good entrepreneur is always passionate about whatever he or she wants to do.



“You must be open-minded, and you must be disciplined. Entrepreneurship calls for some level of discipline when it comes to your time management when it comes to your financial management and even when it comes to your time itself and managing your workspace”, he said.



According to him, anyone who wishes to be an entrepreneur but lacks discipline will not be able to stand the test of time.



Furthermore, he mentioned creativity and determination as other key qualities that a good entrepreneur will need. “Creativity is diverse. It comes with how you’re going to be able to translate whatever idea you have to be able to meet the competition in the marketplace”, he added.



Franklin noted that being able to bring one’s creativity to bear to innovate various ideas is what makes a good entrepreneur.