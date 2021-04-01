Put economy on sound footing – Akufo-Addo charges Ofori-Atta

Business News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

President Akufo-Addo has charged his darling boy Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to use the magic wand he used in restoring the economy when they first took over the administration of the country in January 2017 to put the economy back on sound footing in this second term.



Whilst, he acknowledged the damage caused the Ghanaian economy like any other across the world by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, he was confident the Finance Minister can restore it back to normalcy.



“Mr. Finance Minister, I congratulate you heartily on your appointment and I am sure you know that the Ghanaian people are expecting you to put the economy on a sound footing once again and help lead it out of the ravages of the pandemic”, was his charge when he swore in Ken Ofori-Atta at the Jubilee House (presidency) Tuesday evening.



He spoke highly of him, saying “everyone who watched him on national television at the Committee hearings can understand why I had little choice but to renominate him to serve another four years as Minister for Finance and why by the Grace of God he will be at the end of my second and final term of office, the longest-serving Finance Minister in the history of the fourth Republic.”



“Over two days, he exhibited clarity of thought, a clear understanding of how to grow an economy, and what prospects the economy holds for the Ghanaian people. He provided a staunch defense for his record in office as Finance Minister from 17th February 2017, when he inherited a weak, faulting economy from the Mahama administration and helped nurse the economy back to good health by 6th January 2021”, he said in praise.



According to the President, the Finance Minister “highlighted what public service means to him and outlined the plans he has to help revitalize the Ghanaian economy and restore it to the kinds of growth and expansion witnessed before the onset of COVID-19.”



Ken Ofori-Atta on his part could not help thanking President Akufo-Addo for his kind words, compliments and confidence reposed in him.



He said he remained committed to the vision of the President which is, building a Ghana beyond aid, “a prosperous and self-confident Ghana in charge of her economic destiny.”



“Mr. President, the work ahead will be monumental but we are not naive regarding the effort required. Like Nehemiah, we continue to remain resolute in the face of this global pandemic and scepticism and we know our Lord will give us success as he did in the times of Nehemiah and has done for us since we came into government in 2017 with two fish and five loaves” biblical Ken Ofori-Atta assured.



The Finance Minister missed the initial stages of the vetting of Ministerial nominees on the 8th of March 2021 due to some post COVID-19 recovery complications he suffered.



Ken Ofori-Atta upon advice from his doctors, travelled to the United States on the 14th of February 2021 for specialized treatment.



He spent a little over a month in the US for his treatment and recovery.



This was what culminated in the President’s decision to have the Majority Leader in Parliament who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu present the 2021 budget statement to Parliament.



Ken Ofori-Atta later subjected himself to the vetting process and was unanimously approved by the house leading to his swearing-in Tuesday evening.