Purported increase in transport fares false – GPRTU

Business News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) has asked the public to disregard reports that transport fares would be increased.



This comes on the back of a statement from some driver unions namely; True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers Union and the Ghana Committed Drivers Union purporting to trigger an increase in transport fares.



The GPRTU in a statement said the union and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) are the only recognized unions that have the mandate to negotiate public transport fares on behalf of all transport operators.



To that end, the GPRTU has asked the public to disregard any report of increment in fares while urging the Regional Coordinating Councils across the country to ensure transport operators comply with the existing transport fares.



