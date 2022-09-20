Pure water sellers 'reject' 50 pesewas, consumers buy at 40 pesewas

Business News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Some consumers and sellers of pure water and bottled water have reacted to the announcement by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers that effective Monday, September 19, 2022, pure water should be sold at 50pesewas whereas prices of bottled water will range from GH¢2 and above.



These sellers who spoke to GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante noted that selling sachet water for 50 pesewas was expensive, especially amidst the current economic hardship.



According to them, they [sellers] came to a consensus to sell pure water at 40 pesewas instead of the proposed price - 50 pesewas.



"Our customers have kicked against the 50pesewas increment so we are selling it at 40 pesewas...the wholesalers have to sell it to us for GH¢7 else, we will stop selling the water because we can't sell to others at 40 pesewas. The prices have to be reviewed downwards because it is very expensive," one of the traders told GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



"We are even struggling now though we are selling the pure water for 40 pesewas so if we try selling it at 50 pesewas, we will suffer more. We buy the water at GH¢6 wholesale price whiles from retailers, GH¢8. The profit margin is very minimal but manageable," another seller told GhanaWeb.



One of the customers while sharing her views on the increment said, "We can't buy pure water at 50 pesewas because we are suffering. The 30 pesewas price needs to be retained. The increment is unnecessary because everyone drinks water."



Meanwhile, the prices of bottled water have also been reviewed upwards.



The small-sized bottle now sells at GH¢2.50 whiles the medium goes for GH¢2.50 pesewas from the initial GH¢1.50pesewas.



It would be recalled that the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers attributed the price increment to the rising cost of inputs such as fuel and packaging materials which are mainly imported.



The association also said the increment in electricity and water tariffs from September 1, 2022, was a contributing factor to the price hike.



It added that the suggested adjustment is to help producers cover their production costs.



However, there would be slight variations across regions due to haulage to remote and distant areas.



Watch the video below;







