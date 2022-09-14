Pure water, bottled water to sell at 50 pesewas, GH¢3 respectively

Business News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prices of iced sachet water and iced bottled water are expected to increase effective September 19, 2022.



Iced sachet water and iced bottled water are expected to start selling at 50 pesewas and GH¢3 respectively.



The price increment has been attributed to the “rising cost of inputs such as fuel and packaging materials which are mainly imported and increases in electricity and water from September 1, 2022."



It added that the suggested adjustment is to help producers cover their production costs.



A release by the National executive committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) on September 14, 2022, stated that there may be “slight variations across regions due to haulage to remote and distant areas.”



“At our previous review in March 2022, the dollar was in the region of GH¢8.5. Currently, it is inching up to GH¢10. Fuel prices have significantly gone up since our last review. It was GH¢9 and now it is GH¢14.5, which is a 61 % change since. March 23, 2022,” the Association noted.



The association added that the price recommendations are expected to serve as a guide to ensure uniformity in the sale of the product across the country.



“It is recommended that ice bottled water 500ml be retailed at GH¢2, and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at GH¢3.



“Iced sachet water is recommended at GH¢50. A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30, will now sell at GH¢7 from the retail trucks. Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at GH¢9 per bag,” the statement detailed.



The sachet and packaged water producers, therefore, empathized with consumers regarding the growing difficulties in the country.



“We appreciate the difficulties our consumers have to go through to endure these hardships. We appeal to all to bear with us,” it concluded.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/FNOQ