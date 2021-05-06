Punter wins GH¢47,000 bet with Betika

Press Releases of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Betika Ghana

Betika, the fastest growing sports betting firm in Ghana rewards betting enthusiasts by providing the best odds in the market. The firm has fulfilled its obligation by presenting its latest winner Mr. William Okai with GH¢47,664.37.



Mr. Okai, a freelance Marketing Consultant became a victor by placing GH¢1,000 on 10 games. With his predictions coming to pass, he consequently smiled at his bank account having been presented what was due him.



The ceremony was held on 22 April 2021, at the Betika office in East Legon.

Speaking during the presentation, Eddy Osei-Ntim, Head of Business at Betika said, "We will always ensure that we offer our customers a credible platform where they enjoy their favorite sports and casino and also offers them the best betting experience with great rewards.



"He did not only win big, we have also introduced him to a credible financial advisory firm to offer him both financial and legal advice on prudent use. We also encourage all our customers to engage in responsible gaming as they continue betting with the Home of Champions."



An obviously elated William Okai in his acceptance remarks indicated that he had been taken aback by the development.



While recounting how he became a winner, he hinted at investing the amount in his business.



"I just gave it a try after hearing their advert. I never believed they could pay me this amount because I never trust these things," he stated.



"I tried with their bonus and experienced their high odds, then I decided to try with these games. I was really happy when PSG scored their 3rd goal after the 90th minute."



About Betika Ghana



Betika Ghana is registered and licensed under the Gaming Commission of Ghana.



It is the best sports book in Africa with operations in Kenya, Tanzania, DRC, Nigeria, Ethopia etc.



As an entity that prides itself in offering customers the best of rewards, Betika provides 200 ways to win. While it gives customers the luxury to create their own winning combination, Betika also gives room for cash out at one's convenience.



Other Betika offers are:



- Welcome bonus

- GH¢5 free bet for every GH¢10 bet

- Highest boosted odds

- Interesting new casino games

- Daily Jackpots

- Pre-match, live and cashout



In the home of champions, the more games you bet, the more you win!



Visit www.betika.com.gh for more information.