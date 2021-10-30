Public urged to take advantage of the free GhQR Code service

Business News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: GNA

The public has been encouraged to take advantage of the zero charges on GhQR transactions and patronize the service.



Currently, payments made via GhQR is free implying that anyone, who pays through the platform will not pay charges but just the cost of the item.



A statement issued in Accra said patronizing such a service could trigger other electronic platforms to consider reducing their charges or remove them completely.



GhQR is an electronic payment channel that enables customers to scan displayed QR codes with their smartphones and pay or dial displayed USSD codes with their phones to make payments.



It said Ghana’s QR code for payment was universal, which meant that any customer whose bank or payment service provider offered the service could use it wherever it was displayed.



The statement said it was considered a game-changer in the cash-lite agenda, as it was easier to set up, less expensive to manage and payments made on the GhQR platform hit the account of the merchant or receiver instantly.



It said the QR code was fast becoming a preferred form of payment, particularly in Asia and spreading to other parts of the world.



Ghana launched the service last year and some shopping outlets have been set up to offer the service.



Mr Archie Hesse, the Chief Executive of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, urged the public to go for GhQR, wherever the service was available.



He explained that it was very convenient as it took no time for payments to be effected.



“With GhQR no time is wasted making payment and issues of change doesn’t arise at all, besides it is secured and leaves an audit trail for business owners to know their transaction history,” he said.



Mr Hesse also explained that GhQR offered the public the opportunity to make payments electronically without paying charges.



He said patronising this would send signals that the volume of transactions on other electronic payment channels would go up when charges were reduced or taken out completely.



“Some concerns have been expressed about charges on electronic payment channels, with calls on service providers to reduce the cost of their services,” Mr Hesse said.



He said if free services such as GhQR did not witness a corresponding increase in patronage, service providers might not readily see that waving costs on other channels would lead to a more than proportionate increase in the volume of transactions.



Mr Hesse encouraged shop owners to find persuasive ways to inspire their customers to pay via the GhQR platform because of the benefits that accrue to both the merchant and the customer.