Public sector workers not entitled to COLA, negotiate terms with government – Expert

Business News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Government meets public sector workers July 12



Public sector workers demand COLA



Teacher Unions on strike over payment of COLA



Labour Consultant, Yiadom Boakye Amponsah, has stated that public sector workers should negotiate the payment of Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) instead of holding the government to ransom.



According to him, payment of the allowance is not part of the contract between employees and the government.



“The president does not hire staff and so if you write to him to provide some payments, then what do you expect of him?”



“In all sincerity COLA is not a part of any contract between employees in the labour sector,” he said. “This is why if you want it then you must negotiate and not hold [the government] to ransom.”



“I am worried for the government because you have all these labour institutions chasing you for COLA… what then do you do? I believe that the government should be strategic in finding solutions,” he said.



The Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations is expected to meet teacher unions on July 12, 2022, over their demand for a 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



However, the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union are currently on strike.



Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Public Sector Workers’ Union (PSWU) has stated it will embark on an indefinite strike beginning on 19th July 2022.



“It could also be recalled, that as patriotic citizens and social partners in the development of mother Ghana, organised labour groups, including the PSWU took the hard decision, to the chagrin of members, to accept a 4% and 7% salary increment respectively for 2021 and 2022.



However, considering unfolding events such as relatively high salary increases for Article 77 and, related office holders and government expenditure patterns, we are worried that the sacrifices made by organized labour during the last negotiations have been taken for granted," the statement said.



“The over 27,000 workers within the over 65 public sector institutions that make up the PSWU feel the economic crunch in their pockets, with each passing day resulting in uncertainties of meeting basic needs.

Obviously, a possible return to the IMF further complicates the economic uncertainties faced by public sector workers and flashes back memories of harsh labour policies that disadvantage the ordinary worker."



“Consequently, at an emergency meeting of the management committee and representatives from the over 65 institutions that make up the PSWU, our members were left with no choice but to embark on a strike effective Tuesday 19 July 2022 until our concerns are addressed,” the PSWU statement added.



