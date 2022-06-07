Public sector salary: 'Government statistician doing government's bidding' – NAGRAT President

Business News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Public sector workers underpaid, Angel Carbonu



Prof. Annim's comments are to cool the atmosphere of salary agitations, Angel Carbonu



Public sector workers are paid double for their output, Government statistician



President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has stated that Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim's comments about the salaries of public sector workers are depictive of him doing the government's bidding.



The government statistician, during his inaugural lecture, noted that public sector workers are overpaid.



According to him, public sector workers are paid averagely double their output.



According to Angel Carbonu, making this comment at a time when public sector workers are calling for salary increments is the government's way of watering down the concerns.



"When you have a title called government statistician, then he does statistics for government and what else do you expect government statistician to come up with, statistics for the government.



"And when the government has its back to the wall, especially in these times when salary and income agitations are on the rise, then you have such statements being made to damper and cool the atmosphere in such a manner as in, you go to negotiations and that you don't even go to negotiations with the strength that it deserves.



"The fact that as a professor in the University and he did not even give us any reference instrument that is used or any research that he has at his disposal that we can all subject ourselves to, then for me, it falls short of what we expect of a professor," Angel Carbonu said in an interview with Accra-based JoyFM.



