Public procurements in Ghana too long and expensive – Dr.Oduro Osae

Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Public Financial Management (PFM) expert, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, has lamented the expensive and cumbersome nature of carrying out procurements in the public sector.



According to him, payments, after public procurements are made, take too long compared to the private sector.



Dr. Oduro Osae, made these assertions when he spoke to journalists on the sidelines of a forum held by Imani Africa and the African Center for Energy Policy (ACEP) on the topic “is the public procurement system hurting or saving the public purse?” in Accra on Wednesday, April 21.



He said “The period it takes to procure is too long so even when you have finished with everything it will take about three to six months before you are paid.



“They factor this one in and because of that it has made public procurement more expensive than procurement undertaken by private entities.



Dr. Osae wants the public procurement act to be reviewed to reduce any cost that is incurred due to the nature of the procurements.



“We should review the public procurement act to make sure that it will reduce the unnecessary ancillary cost that we incur and make it more value for money. As it is now, it is too expensive to do public procurement.”



He called for the position of the Attorney General to be separated from that of the Minister of Justice, calling on the Special prosecutor to level up with investigations and prosecutions.



“Let us separate the position of Attorney General from the Minister of Justice. Let us make the position of Attorney General, an independent lawyer who is not a cabinet minister. In that case, he will be empowered to even prosecute colleague ministers.



“I challenge the new Special prosecutor to up his game as far as investigation and prosecuting for offenses relating to procurement as per its establishment,” he said.