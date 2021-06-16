Public perception on insurance just a little over 50% - Report

Business News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

• A report on the public perception on insurance has been released



• It was put together my the National Insurance Commission, with funding from the GIZ



• It found that the public perception is just about half way through the 100% mark



A research into the perception the general public holds about insurance as well as the level of insurance awareness they have has found that only half the people actually understand the workings of insurance.



According to the sample size of the research undertaken by the National Insurance Commission (NIC) with funding from GIZ, "the average attitude index as of 2020 was 55.15 out of 100; the average confidence index was 46.7 out of 100; whiles the knowledge index was 60.07% signifying that a lot needs to be done to enhance the various indices."



The report further stated that since then, several interventions have however been out in place to whip up public knowledge.



"Since the baseline assessment, the NIC has undertaken numerous interventions targeted at enhancing the public knowledge, attitude and confidence of insurance in Ghana," it said.



It continued that, "As a recommendation from the baseline, the NIC is undertaking a yearly update of these indices, and to help measure the impact of its interventions. The phase 2 assignment will be in line with management decision to implement the recommendations on the annual update of the indices."



