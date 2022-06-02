Public officials who engage in financial recklessness should be publicly named - Prof. Lord Mensah

Business News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Economist at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Lord Mensah has asked government publicly declares the names of persons who were found guilty of financial recklessness and indiscipline.



According to him, this will in some way deter others from engaging in the same.



Prof. Lord Mensah said on JoyNews that, because these public officials are sometimes dealt with in silence, people do not appreciate the punishments meted out to them.



He makes the suggestion after a recent report by IMANI on the recklessness index which noted the finance ministry as the most reckless state institution in the country.



The IMANI report discovered the Finance Ministry was responsible for 90% of all losses recorded due to financial recklessness.



Prof. Lord Mensah said, “I’m yet to see whether the law has grabbed somebody and the person is being penalized for causing financial loss to the state through some of this recklessness. I’m yet to see that. The surcharging and all those; the question is were they made public?



If you want to deter people from certain practices in the financial space, it is important to let the people know what kind of punishment you meted out to those who caused the financial loss to the state. You may punish them but in silence.



Maybe you surcharge them. In the end, they forfeit about three months of their salaries. [But] who knows it? Nobody knows. So effectively, they’ll end up continuing what they’re doing. But if you make it public, then the people get to know. Naming and shaming are very very key”, he explained.



IMANI’s report however noted that the Ministry recorded more than GH¢11 billion in losses to the state based on irregularities tracked in the Auditor-General’s reports between 2015 and 2020.



During a forum to disclose findings by the policy think tank, on May 31, Research Consultant for IMANI Ghana, Dennis Asare said, “over the 6-year period, the Ministry of Finance consistently appeared as the most reckless of the institutions”.



Speaking on JoyNews, Dennis Asare noted, “The reason why we are not able to maintain that performance is that let’s remember that the irregularities are driven by two main things; the tax and cash irregularities. So, in a period where you record relatively lower volumes of tax and cash irregularities, you’re likely to have a very low irregularity.



So, in the periods that you’re comparing with, the tax irregularity of 2015 you see that it is relatively lower, and when you come to the period in 2016, it goes up because cash irregularities have increased. It means that the cash and tax management strategies have not been working effectively and one of the key drivers on that is the weak enforcement of compliance”, he stated.



