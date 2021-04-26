Prudential Life supports 3FM Tour Du Ghana cycling event

Press Releases of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Prudential Life Insurance Ghana

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, one of the leading life insurers in the country partnered with 3FM as the official life insurer of the maiden edition of the 3FM Tour du Ghana cycling event on 24th April 2021. The event attracted over 130 riders who were all insured to the tune of GHS 16.9 million.



Prudential has a history of supporting cycling events across the globe. Prudential Plc PLIG’s parent company has supported the world’s biggest cycling festival, Prudential Ride London, a 100-mile race that follows the London Olympic Cycle Route since 2013.



The 74.5km Tour du Ghana bicycle race which was flagged off at Tulaku Police Station in Afienya and ended at Dodi World Centre in Akosombo, was won by Alexander Allotey, Abinon Amen and Francis Owusu who placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd, they were awarded with GHS 10,000 GHS 3,000 and GHS 2,000 cash prizes respectively. The top 3 winners were also given a free full year’s life insurance cover from Prudential Life Insurance.



The event was also supported by SuperYogo, Oba Spaghetti, Verna Water, Macberry Biscuits, Dodi World, Decathlon, African Resources, Ghana Police Service, Volta Hotel and Ministry of Youth and Sports.



Winfred Aklamati, Head of Station at Media General’s 3FM Network said “We are continually transforming the multimedia landscape. We believe that events such as the 3FM Tour Du Ghana Cycling Challenge not only brings excitement to our listeners and viewers and to the general public but also improves their quality of life through the enhancement of health and fitness”



Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana said: “Prudential’s interest in cycling stems from a passion for promoting health and wellness and in advancing cycling as a sport.



We are proud to be associated with Tour du Ghana as the official life insurer by covering all cyclists and providing free life insurance cover for the top 3 winners for an entire year. We are excited to have worked with 3FM and all the other partners to make this event a success.



