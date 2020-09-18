Press Releases of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: Prudential Life Insurance

Prudential Life partners 3FM for Fat2Fit Challenge

Prudential Life partners 3FM for Fat2Fit Challenge

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, a leading insurance company creating long term value for its stakeholders by offering financial security is partnering Accra-based 3FM for the execution of the station’s healthy lifestyle programme, Fat2Fit Challenge.



On Wednesday 16th September 2020, management of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana and 3FM, a subsidiary of Ghana’s leading media conglomerate, Media General met to sign off a five-year sponsorship deal which makes Prudential Life the headline sponsor of the Fat2Fit Challenge.



Fat2Fit Challenge, an initiative of Fat2Fit Ghana is a sixty day fitness challenge aimed at encouraging and helping Ghanaians adopt a healthy lifestyle - eat healthy and exercise regularly to shed off some weight.



During the period of the challenge, participants will be encouraged to eat healthy; plant-based meals, as well as exercise regularly in order to arrive at their ideal weight to help decrease the chances of getting lifestyle diseases.



Revealing the motive for the partnership, Cherise Ige, the Chief Finance Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana said “Prudential Life shares the goals and ideals of the 3FM Fat2Fit challenge which is to promote the wellbeing of Ghanaians through diet and exercise to enable them to live long productive lives. This is the main reason why Prudential Life has decided to become headline sponsors for the Fat2Fit program for the next 5 years”.



She further stated that “as Ghana continues to emerge from the covid-19 pandemic, we want to further highlight the need for people to develop a health conscious lifestyle that puts their immune system in good shape.”



Executives present at the signing ceremony included Prudential Life’s Chief Strategy Officer Tetteh Ayitevie, Cherise Ige, Chief Finance Officer, Frances Baaba Ofori, Head of Marketing and Communications, Abraham Asare, General Manager – Media General Radio, Daniel Amartey-Amarh, General Manager – Media General Commercial and Sola Aklamati, Head of 3FM.



Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.