Provide tax incentives to Ghanaians – Economist to government

Business News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Budget review: Ofori-Atta to appear before parliament Monday



Several expenditure lines to be reviewed, Economist



Budget review in accordance with Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921)



A Professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Lord Mensah, has called on the government to provide tax incentives to Ghanaians in the budget review statement presented in parliament on Monday, July 25, 2022.



He also opined that government may cut down on its expenditure - a move to help the economy withstand any external shocks.



The economist, while speaking on TV3's New Day show ahead of the budget reading said, “We are going to have a major budget review, several expenditure lines will be sacrificed."



He added that, “for the people, I expect the government to give them tax incentives.”



The presentation of the budget is in pursuance of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



This will allow the Finance Minister to review the budget statement and economic policy of government and supplementary estimates for the 2022 financial year.



The finance minister is expected to use the presentation to rally the nation behind a prospective programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



