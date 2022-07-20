Protect the tuna industry from collapse – Ghana Tuna Association

Business News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

The Ghana Tuna Association has called for measures to protect the sea against unhealthy practices to safeguard the fishery industry.



“Our fishery industry is seriously going down because we hardly take measures that protect the sea. If we keep doing the same thing, we expect to get the same result and the same results mean that our sector is going down,” Richster Nii Amarh Amarfio, Secretary of Ghana Tuna Association, said.



Mr Amarfio said this during a seminar organised by the Ghana News Agency in Tema to provide a platform for state and non-state actors to address national issues.



He urged the Tuna sector to take measures against, especially the dumping of waste in the sea, to protect the industry from collapse.



“So, if they keep destroying the waterbody, it will reduce the quantity of fish volume and also reduce the activity to sustain the fish, both human and marine.”



Mr Amarfio expressed concern that the Tema Metropolitan Authority (TMA) did not have a place to process untreated waste products, so all wastewater generated was channelled into the sea.



“Most of the companies also channel their untreated waste into the sea, we are killing the sea with these unhealthy practices,” he said and called for rapid reforms to protect the sea.



