Prosecuting NAM 1 has become difficult due to lack of evidence, applicable laws - EOCO boss

Business News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), has stated that it is becoming difficult to find evidence to prosecute Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise known as NAM 1, the former CEO of Menzgold.



The EOCO boss explained that nothing is a crime until it is made a crime by legislation.



She stated that, "sometimes you know someone has committed a crime but lack the relevant law to support your case."



“An example is the Menzgold case. Which law, which Act did he break? And it is becoming difficult even prosecuting that case because no law will define the offence,” the EOCO boss stated.



She stated that the relevant law that defines the CEO’s offence is becoming difficult to obtain.



Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah went on to say that economic and financial crime is one of the most difficult cases to prosecute.



This is due to the amount of paperwork involved, she explained, adding that you must prosecute the case not based on your opinion but on the fact that the person committed the offence.



"You must provide evidence in order to do so, as you cannot prosecute your case without it," she stated.