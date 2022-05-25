Prosecute all loan defaulters - ADB boss to rural bank managers

Business News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Managing Director of the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB), Dr John Kofi Mensah, has warned all rural bank Chief Executive Officers to immediately arrest anybody who has defaulted in paying bank loans and send them to court for prosecution.



According to him, most rural banks are on the verge of collapse due to this challenge.



He warned all the rural bank managers in the country to be vigilant, as people have decided to take huge bank loans and not pay them back.



He called on bank managers to check all the bank requirements before giving out loans.



Dr Mensah was speaking in an interview with Class 93.1 FM's Nana Tawiah during the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Enyan Denkyira Rural Bank in the Central Region.



An officer from the Apex Bank, Mr Emmanuel Korankyi, also urged all bank clients and shareholders to link their Ghana card to their bank accounts.



He explained that the failure of the customers to link their bank details with their Ghana card will affect their bank transactions.



He further reminded clients and shareholders that accounts may be deleted from the system if they failed to link their bank details with their Ghana Card.