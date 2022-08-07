Property rates target not adequate – Prof. Quartey

Business News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Director of the Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Prof. Peter Quartey, has stated that the targeted GH¢468 million for property rate in the 2022 fiscal year is not enough.



According to him, government must hasten its plans to develop a common platform for the collection of property rates.



In its review of the 2022 Mid-Year Budget and Economic Policy, Prof. Quartey reiterated calls for the government to embark on aggressive domestic revenue mobilization through efficient tax and non-tax revenue-generating measures.



“There is the need to modify structures as a means towards adapting to the increasingly volatile world economy. I think the amount earmarked for the property tax is inadequate but we have to adopt ways to mobilize more domestic revenue."



The Director also proposed that domestic policies should be intensified in order to block revenue loopholes and ensure that revenue targets are met.



“Ghana needs a national policy to withstand external shocks from other parts of the world. Re-introduce Tolls using the E-Pass System: outright removal of road tolls is not in the interest of the government, especially in PPP arrangements. To address the usual congestion at Toll Gates – use E-Pass”, he lamented.



